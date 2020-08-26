https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/maybe-it-was-the-trump-mask-ask-delta-airlines/
I was knocked out asleep on my @delta flight, & apparently my mask slipped below my nose while sleeping
An insane stewardess woke me up screaming telling me she was “filing a report” on me & banned me from flying Delta again. INSANE!
Or was it maybe bc my mask was a Trump mask? pic.twitter.com/8Xpsj59KvZ
— DeAnna Lorraine 🇺🇸 (@DeAnna4Congress) August 26, 2020
Video and tweet from congressional candidate DeAnna Lorraine who took on Pelosi.
