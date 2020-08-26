https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/census-coronavirus-federalaid-mayors/2020/08/26/id/983967

Mayors across the country are busy trying to spread the word to residents to participate in the 2020 census as the deadline looms.

Politico’s “The Fifty” reports that many mayors are worried that they will lose out on money because there will be undervotes due to the coronavirus pandemic coupled with President Donald Trump’s anti-immigration stance. They are also concerned about the deadline. The timeline was extended to Oct. 31 due to the pandemic, but then moved up to Sept. 30.

The census is what is used to distribute trillions of federal dollars over the next 10 years.

Typically, cities spend months promoting the census and educating people on its importance. But many leaders told Politico their efforts to amp up support for the census were put on the back burner when the coronavirus outbreak happened.

“It’s an enormous amount of pressure,” Long Beach, California, Mayor Robert Garcia told Politico. “I’ve been telling folks that we have multiple crises happening: We have COVID-19, we have racial injustice, we have the economy and, here in California, we have the wildfires. The other crisis that is in front of us that is not getting as much attention is the census.”

If undercounting occurs, the consequences are a drop in federal aid and a change in both state and congressional districts that will be in place for 10 years. The financial blow would come at a time when cities are already strapped for cash from the pandemic.

Advocacy groups told Politico that historically undercounted communities like low-income, immigrant communities, rural communities, communities of color and American Indian and tribal communities will likely be undercounted this year.

“There’s just a tremendous amount of stress layered upon our families,” Richfield, Minnesota, Mayor Maria Regan Gonzalez said. “And in the midst of everything, the census is not gonna be front and center for so many people because there are some very real issues, like their health, like their home, like access to food, like child care, like their employment, that are taking precedent over the census.”

According to Politico, 10 states have either matched or surpassed their 2010 self-response rates so far. Those states are Washington, Oregon, Nevada, Utah, Idaho, Colorado, Michigan, Kentucky, Virginia and New Hampshire. The national response rate was at 64.5% as of Monday.

Despite the high mark, the response rate is 7 percentage points lower in predominantly Hispanic communities, 10 points lower in predominantly Black communities and half in American Indian and tribal communities, according to Beth Lynk, campaign director for the group Census Counts.

Some mayors told Politico that many members of immigrant communities have been hesitant to respond to the census after Trump’s failed attempt to add a citizenship question to the survey.

Gonzalez said she began making phone calls to Hispanic constituents about participating in the census after she completed a training.

“As a Latina and as a Spanish speaker, a lot of people in my community know who I am and trust me, and so getting a call from their mayor and asking them to fill out the census and answer any questions they may have, I think it’s really worthwhile for my time,” she said. “We’ve booked out time every single week from now until the end of the census.”

Mayors in other cities with large immigrant populations say they are working to reach residents to inform them about the census.

Mayor of Mesa, Arizona, John Giles said two council members who were born and raised near the border and speak Spanish are working to reach Spanish-speaking communities. He added the Asian Chamber of Commerce and faith and ethnic groups are also helping the city with outreach.

The Census Bureau is also working to promote participation. It began sending staff to visit homes that haven’t completed the form. It also is making phone calls and emails and sending staff to grocery stores and public venues to help people in low-responding areas answer on-site.

