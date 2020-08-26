https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/melania-trump-need-husbands-leadership-now-ever/

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — First lady Melania Trump delivered the keynote address at the Republican National Convention from the Rose Garden on Tuesday night, offering a softer touch than her polarizing husband as he seeks a second term and acknowledging the impact the coronavirus has had on the country.

“My husband’s administration will not stop fighting until there is an effective treatment or vaccine,” she vowed. “Donald will not rest until he has done everything he can to help everyone impacted by this terrible pandemic.”

Trump expressed gratitude to medical professionals working at personal risk to themselves to help the afflicted. She also thanked military personnel, first responders, and their families, calling them “heroes” in their own right. Trump celebrated 100 years of women’s suffrage.

