https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/melanias-big-moment/

[embedded content]

“Donald, is a husband who supports me in all that I do. He has built an administration with an unprecedented number of women in leadership roles and has fostered an environment where the American people are always the priority. He welcomes different points of view and encourages thinking outside of the box. I know I speak for my husband and the family when I say we are so grateful that you have trusted him to be your president. And we will be honored to serve the incredible country for four more years,” the first lady said.

She continued, “We all know Donald Trump makes no secrets about how he feels about things. Total honesty is what we, as citizens, deserve from our president. Whether you like it or not, you always know what he’s thinking. And that is because he is an authentic person who loves this country and its people, and wants to continue to make it better. He wants nothing more than for this country to prosper, and he doesn’t waste time playing politics. Almost four years ago, we went into Election Day completely underestimated. Despite what is being said again this year, I know just as you do, that Americans will go to the polls and will vote on the behalf of their families, our economy, our national security and our children’s future. To vote for those ideals is not a partisan vote, it is a common sense vote because those are goals and hopes that we all believe in.”

“Like all of you, I have reflected on the racial unrest in our country. It is a harsh reality that we are not proud of parts of our history. I encourage people to focus on the future while still learning from our past. We must remember that, today, we are all one community, comprised of many races, religions and ethnicities,” she said. “Our diverse and storied history is what makes our country strong and yet we still have so much to learn from one another. With that in mind, I’d like to call on the citizens of this country to take a moment, pause, and look at things from all perspectives. I urge people to come together in a civil manner, so we can work and live up to our standard American ideals.”

She continued, “I also ask people to stop the violence and looting being done in the name of justice. And never make assumptions based on the color of a person’s skin. Instead of tearing things down, let’s reflect on our mistakes. Be proud of our evolution and look to our way forward. Every day let us remember that we are one nation under God and we need to cherish one another. My husband’s administration has worked to try and affect change when it comes to issues around race and religion in this country. … My husband knows how to make a real change. From the day that I met him, he has only wanted to make this country the best it can be.”

“I arrived in the United States when I was 26 years old. Living and working in the land of opportunity was a dream come true, but I wanted more. I wanted to be a citizen. After 10 years of paperwork and patience, I studied for the test in 2006 and became an American citizen. It is still one of the proudest moments in my life because with hard work and determination, I was able to achieve my own American dream. As an immigrant and a very independent woman, I understand what a privilege it is to live here and to enjoy the freedoms and opportunities that we have. As first lady, I have been fortunate to see the American dream come true over and over again,” she said.

First lady Melania Trump: “As you have heard this evening, I don’t want to use this precious time attacking the other side. Because as we saw last week, that kind of talk only serves to divide the country further.” https://t.co/VLBfoRhkE4 #RNC2020 pic.twitter.com/sVntwRXzq6 — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) August 26, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

