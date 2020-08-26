https://thehill.com/homenews/news/513823-milwaukee-bucks-boycott-nba-playoff-game-to-protest-jacob-blake-shooting

The Milwaukee Bucks are boycotting their playoff game against the Orlando Magic on Wednesday afternoon to protest the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wis., on Sunday.

The game was scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. EDT, but minutes before tip-off, the Bucks had still not taken the court. ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski confirmed the boycott news on Twitter.

The Milwaukee Bucks have decided to boycott Game 5, source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 26, 2020

In a follow-up tweet, Wojnarowski said that the decision to boycott what was supposed to be Game 5 of the Bucks’ first-round playoff game against the Magic was made by the players.

“We’re tired of the killings and the injustice,” Bucks guard George Hill said, according to ESPN.

Blake, 29, was critically wounded Sunday afternoon after being shot multiple times in the back at close range by Kenosha police after officers responded to a reported domestic incident.

Graphic cellphone footage showed Blake walking away from a pair of police officers toward his car. As he attempted to get in his car — where his three children were — an unidentified officer could be seen pulling Blake back by his shirt before firing off several rounds.

Witnesses have said that Blake was not a part of the incident but was trying to break it up when police arrived.

Civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump, who is representing Blake’s family, said Tuesday in a press conference that Blake was still in critical condition and paralyzed from the waist down.

Protests have rocked Kenosha since Blake was shot. Property damage has been reported at local businesses, prompting Wisconsin Gov. Tony EversTony EversRNC includes Jacob Blake in opening prayer Raptors discuss boycotting Game 1 of playoff series over Jacob Blake shooting Blake family launching civil suit against Wisconsin police department MORE (D) to mobilize the state’s National Guard.

President Trump Donald John TrumpThe Memo: GOP seeks to detoxify Trump at convention Harris honors Women’s Equality Day in op-ed, calls for voting reform Trump breaks with precedent on second night of convention MORE on Wednesday said that he would be sending federal officers to help with the unrest. Tuesday night, a white teenager from Illinois shot three people who were protesting, killing two of them. The teen has since been charged.

Kenosha is within close proximity to Chicago and just a 45-minute drive from Milwaukee, where the Bucks regularly play.

