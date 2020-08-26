https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/minneapolis-gone-wild-looting-of-target-nordstrom-foot-locker-after-false-rumor-of-police-shooting/
Scene of an officer involved shooting in Minneapolis, MN. They should release the body cam footage as quickly as possible this time, before this city is burned to the ground. pic.twitter.com/J1T183Daom
— Kitty Shackleford (@KittyLists) August 27, 2020
Video shows the perp shot himself, but Democrat mobs don’t care about facts…
Video of the incident clearly shows he shot himself ad officers attempted to swarm in. pic.twitter.com/44jkXalakc
— Friendly Libertarian (@Libertyfist) August 26, 2020
Minneapolis, MN – tensions are already high after an officer involved shooting. Officers seem to be clearing out and guarding a Target store, this looks like it’s going to get bad tonight. pic.twitter.com/QTnzM7bEGh
— Kitty Shackleford (@KittyLists) August 27, 2020
Minneapolis, MN pic.twitter.com/oGR4OAJqcy
— Kitty Shackleford (@KittyLists) August 27, 2020
Windows smashed at Haskell’s in downtown Minneapolis. @kare11 pic.twitter.com/RAqcuzS45j
— Danny Spewak (@DannySpewak) August 27, 2020
Aftermath at Footlocker #Minneapolis, MN pic.twitter.com/oeZArqYMJW
— Kitty Shackleford (@KittyLists) August 27, 2020
Looting Nordstrom Rack #Minneapolisprotests
“Justice for George Floyd” pic.twitter.com/hGIds3i1gP
— Kitty Shackleford (@KittyLists) August 27, 2020
#Minneapolis – Footlocker smashed in pic.twitter.com/Kz68zOmtj1
— Kitty Shackleford (@KittyLists) August 27, 2020
Minneapolis pic.twitter.com/5aZZXG0XWv
— special agent viti (@selfdeclaredref) August 27, 2020
Police trying to control the situation, multiple arrests made #Minneapolis pic.twitter.com/KJVtbyRma1
— Kitty Shackleford (@KittyLists) August 27, 2020
The police in #Minneapolis are standing down as rioting and looting are going crazy. Hit a Target again. #TGT pic.twitter.com/USaC5NeUex
— Simulation Warlord🇺🇸 (@zerosum24) August 27, 2020