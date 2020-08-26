http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/_LSuiFN75J4/more-riots-looting-in-minneapolis.php

Tonight, while we were doing our VIP Live show, rioters attacked downtown Minneapolis, looting among other things a Target store that is part of Target’s corporate headquarters:

More looting on Nicollet Mall:

Apparently a criminal shot someone in a parking ramp, and then shot himself:

Police arrived shortly thereafter and started administering CPR. Bystanders immediately accused the police (falsely) of shooting the man who killed himself:

With the exception of that last incident, the lack of law enforcement in these videos is striking. Criminals have taken over the city’s streets. The Minneapolis City Council has voted to defund and disband the Minneapolis Police Department. Look for the flood of businesses and residents leaving Minneapolis to accelerate.

