Tonight, while we were doing our VIP Live show, rioters attacked downtown Minneapolis, looting among other things a Target store that is part of Target’s corporate headquarters:

Massive looting and rioting in Nicollet Mall Target. #mplsdowntown pic.twitter.com/zHmt9tBm5Z — Mike Karbo (@MKarbo) August 27, 2020

More looting on Nicollet Mall:

BREAKING: Looting has started on Nicollet Mall in Mpls after man being pursued by Mpls police apparently shot himself as police approached. There is video of the apparent suicide that has been seen by reporters. https://t.co/Ho29GNdtBx — Julie Nelson (@JulieNelsonKARE) August 27, 2020

Apparently a criminal shot someone in a parking ramp, and then shot himself:

Minneapolis police have just shown us video from a city surveillance camera that appears to show a murder suspect die by suicide as officers were closing in on him earlier tonight. This is a freeze frame from the second before it happened… pic.twitter.com/q1rVeDgCm0 — Kent Erdahl (@kenterdahl) August 27, 2020

Police arrived shortly thereafter and started administering CPR. Bystanders immediately accused the police (falsely) of shooting the man who killed himself:

Bait Video footage of Minneapolis Suicide

pic.twitter.com/FBXLT1SEjR — SS Capital S.A.®️ (@SSCapitalLLC) August 27, 2020

With the exception of that last incident, the lack of law enforcement in these videos is striking. Criminals have taken over the city’s streets. The Minneapolis City Council has voted to defund and disband the Minneapolis Police Department. Look for the flood of businesses and residents leaving Minneapolis to accelerate.

