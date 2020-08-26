https://amgreatness.com/2020/08/26/morning-greatness-hillary-clinton-says-biden-should-not-concede-under-any-circumstances/

Hillary Clinton tells Biden not to concede presidential loss NO MATTER WHAT

Why are we even having an election if Joe Biden is the winner no matter what happens at the ballot box?

“Joe Biden should not concede under any circumstances because I think this is going to drag out, and eventually I do believe he will win if we don’t give an inch and if we are as focused and relentless as the other side is,” Clinton burped in the tabloid TV show “The Circus.”

“If Trump wins, the GOP cheated.” That is the narrative being fortified right now. The Left and their media terror proxies are setting the groundwork to pronounce that Trump lost the election and any claim to victory is illegitimate regardless of what the election results are. If Trump insists he is the winner, violence and terror will be legitimized because the election was stolen. It will be 2000 all over again but with bullets, fires, and Molotov cocktails. Bonus: urban violence is the new normal with these Black Lives Matter riots.

Trump campaign lawyer Matthew Morgan said Clinton was “unashamedly trying to lay the groundwork for Joe Biden to deny the election results when President Trump wins.”

He is correct. As far as the left is concerned, Joe Biden has already won the election. If you think that’s crazy and wonder how could that happen let me tell you. The public believes what they are told and what they are told originates from the progressive, corporate media. Wrongthink will get you banned from YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and other cybersh!tholes. The only information available is “approved” information, there’s little opportunity to say anything that isn’t “allowed” by the thought police. How would you know anything other than Biden won the election?

Any contradictory information will be censored or drowned out by the powerful communication mediums controlled by the left. Think of how many lies and falsehoods are believed with religious fervor by the public-at-large. How many people think Paul Manafort went to jail for colluding with the RUSSIANS? How many people believe Michael Brown said “hands up, don’t shoot” before he was shot at Ferguson? How many people don’t know that a DoJ investigation found that at least 2 of the 4 FISA warrants on Carter Page were illegal? How many people know the Obama DoJ spied on the Trump campaign, Trump transition and the Trump presidency? How many people think Nick Sandmann aggressively accosted a Native American Elder in front of the Lincoln Memorial? How many people know that not a single person associated with the Trump campaign was found to have conspired with RUSSIA? How many people believe that Trump said there were “fine people on both sides” about the neo-Nazis in Charlottesville? Those are just a few examples, I could go on.

Many people believe lies and they believe lies because the media tells them the lies are the truth. Only two days ago, progressive groups sent a letter to the networks asking them to time delay the RNC broadcast “to combat the spread of disinformation.” We all have a good idea of what these progressive groups think is “disinformation.”

Sometimes it takes days for the dupes on the right to figure out what is true and sometimes it takes years. If Trump hadn’t won the election, we would never know the lengths the Obama administration went in their abuse of government power to interfere with the Trump campaign and the 2020 election. What do you think will happen in a presidential election where the media tells the people Biden won and Trump cheated? How long will it take to figure out that’s not true (if in fact it is not true)? It will be too late. Be prepared because this is coming.

Election/campaign/RNC News:

Republican Convention Draws Five Times More Views Than DNC

Kentucky AG Daniel Cameron tells Biden he’s ‘not in chains,’ touts Trump

LOL. House Committee Launches Investigation Into Pompeo’s RNC Speech From Jerusalem

Juan Williams Calls Cuban Refugee’s RNC Comments ‘Disgusting’

Who wants to see Chuck Todd? NBC Shows Chuck Todd Commnetary On The Election Over RNC Naturalization Ceremony

Widow of retired St. Louis Police captain killed amid protest violence to speak at RNC

CNN’s Joe Lockhart attacks Sandmann as ‘snot nose entitled kid’ after network’s defamation suit

Bette Midler During Rand Paul RNC Speech: Where’s His Neighbor When We Need Him?

Bette Midler accused of xenophobic tweets mocking Melania Trump: ‘She still can’t speak English’

In new lawsuit, New York state adds to mounting legal pressure on Postal Service over mail-in voting

Riots/protests/racial turmoil/Black Lives Matter:

The left loves immigrants! Pro-Biden Group Says Nikki Haley’s Name is Proof America is Racist

CNN analyst slammed for tweet hitting Nikki Haley’s claim that America ‘is not a racist country’

Antigun Police Chief Puts Out Hiring Call

‘White Silence Is Violence’: Videos Show Crowds Of DC Protesters Harassing People At Restaurants

Of course. Woman Who Punched Philadelphia Churchgoer Will Not Be Charged, Police Say

Not allowed to ask that. Lindsey Graham questions why Jacob Blake ‘didn’t yield’ in Wisconsin police shooting

Black Lives Matters protesters accost white diners for not raising fists

The death of Breonna Taylor: Report details why Louisville police decided to forcibly enter her apartment

Democratic senator warns democracy ‘unnatural,’ may not be ‘permanent’

But not BLM/Antifa violence? House lawmakers introduce bipartisan resolution to condemn ‘dangerous’ QAnon conspiracy theory

Coronavirus news:

Florida confirmed 9K new COVID-19 cases among children within 15 days as schools reopen

ISIS Has 10,000 Members And Has Bolstered Propaganda Efforts, Attacks During The Pandemic, UN Warns

FDA chief issues mea culpa for his plasma treatment claims

New coronavirus cases declining in US, experts credit masks in drop

Iowa nursing home fined for denying one woman’s plea to say goodbye to her dying mother

Covid-19 superspreading event in Boston may have led to 20,000 cases, researcher says

A mother captured an emotional photo of her son crying in virtual class to show difficulties of distance learning during pandemic

Covid-19 cases among US children increased by 21% in just two weeks

Updated CDC guidelines now say people exposed to coronavirus may not need to be tested

American Airlines to cut 19,000 jobs this fall amid industry upheaval

Other morsels:

NASA Researcher Arrested For Cooperation With Chinese Regime

US sanctions Chinese fentanyl ‘kingpin’ for mailing lethal drug

No stand down orders? Ammon Bundy arrested at Idaho state capital after occupying press desk

Yum! General Mills to sell Lucky Charms marshmallows in limited-time pouches

USPS delays endanger 14M who won’t get medications on time

Seattle landlord accused of murdering, dismembering tenants ‘likely had help from others,’ court documents say

Comey accuses Trump, Barr of ‘damaging’ DOJ, urges support for Biden in WaPo op-ed

Becki Falwell speaks out on affair allegations, denies Jerry liked to watch

WAT. Squaw Valley Ski Resort near Lake Tahoe to change name from the ‘racist and sexist slur’

Bacteria from Earth can survive in space and could endure the trip to Mars, according to new study

Trump says he will nominate Chad Wolf as permanent head of DHS

And that’s all I’ve got, now go beat back the angry mob!

