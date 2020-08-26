http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/9Z5rPUhhqbQ/

During MSNBC’s coverage of the 2020 Republican National Convention on Wednesday, host Rachel Maddow brought on Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan (D) “to essentially run a reality check” on South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem’s (R) statements on crime in cities like Seattle so that the network feels “responsible about our broadcast.”

Maddow said that the network “will interject when we feel like there’s something that’s important and deliberate and very wrong that should be corrected just so that we feel responsible about our broadcast. In this case, Gov. Noem just said, ‘From Seattle and Portland to Washington and New York, Democrat-run cities across this country are being overrun by violent mobs. The violence is rampant. There’s looting, chaos, destruction, [and] murder. People that can afford to flee have fled.’ Joining us for more on that and to essentially run a reality check on that assertion is the Mayor of the great city of Seattle, Jenny Durkan.”

After the interview with Durkan concluded, Maddow stated, “Again, we don’t intend to interject throughout the evening, but when something really, really wrong gets said deliberately, particularly when they’re trying to build a theme around it, we feel responsible to correct the record.”

