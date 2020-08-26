https://hannity.com/media-room/msnbc-meltdown-melania-trump-address-to-rnc-was-a-covid-spreader-event-because-people-cheered/

That is FALSE Biden and Kim Jong Un have never met. pic.twitter.com/evCJLqEdAz

Joe Biden claims has has “spent a lot of time” with Kim Jong Un.

“I know them. Putin has no illusions about whether I know him or not. Kim Jong Un has no illusions about whether I know him or not… I’ve spent a lot of time with these folks, they know,” he added.

“You see what’s happening all around the world with his embrace of dictators. Folks like Putin, Kim Jong Un in South Korea and the way he talks about America, the way he talks about our allies,” said Biden.

Former Vice President Joe Biden continued his gaffe-laden campaign tour in Iowa over the weekend; bizarrely stating he’s “spent a lot of time” with “Kim Jong Un in South Korea.”

BIDEN IN S. CAROLINA: ‘It’s Important that Iowa and NEVADA Have Spoken’

posted by Hannity Staff – 2.12.20

Former Vice President Joe Biden continued his gaffe-laden campaign in South Carolina Tuesday night; confusing the states of Nevada and New Hampshire following his disastrous fifth place finish in the Granite State.

“It is important that Iowa and Nevada have spoken,” Biden told the crowd. Nevada will hold their caucus on February 22nd.

“It is important that Iowa and Nevada have spoken,” Joe Biden says, presumably meaning New Hampshire as Nevada hasn’t yet spoken. — Matt Viser (@mviser) February 12, 2020

Joe Biden confuses Nevada with New Hampshire & they’ve only been to two states so far. pic.twitter.com/Bchk7MHU7u — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) February 12, 2020

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders narrowly beat Mayor Pete Buttigieg in the New Hampshire primary Tuesday night; a contest that left former Vice President Joe Biden reeling after a brutal fifth place finish in the Granite State.

With 97% of precincts reporting, Sanders leads Buttigieg 26% to 24%; followed by Amy Klobuchar at 20%, Elizabeth Warren at 9%, and Joe Biden at 8%.

“We love you New Hampshire,” Klobuchar said in her primary night speech. “Because of you, we are taking this campaign to Nevada. We are going to South Carolina. And we are taking this message of unity to the country.”

Senator Amy Klobuchar just gave what sounded like a victory speech tonight. She told reporters after: “I’m not bolted to my senate desk anymore and I was able to get out here in New Hampshire and it’s made a big difference” she adds, “Imagine what I’ll do in Nevada!” pic.twitter.com/cfwQS1MHax — Rob DiRienzo (@RobDiRienzo) February 12, 2020

“I’m not bolted to my senate desk anymore and I was able to get out here in New Hampshire and it’s made a big difference” she adds, “Imagine what I’ll do in Nevada!”

Read the full report here.

Source: Fox News