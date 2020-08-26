https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/multiple-armed-men-protect-kenosha-businesses-blm-rioters-defend-property-rooftop-video/

Riots and protests erupted Tuesday evening for the third night in a row in Kenosha following an officer-involved shooting Sunday.

The terrorists destroyed multiple businesses and burned down several buildings over the last two nights so armed patriots decided to move in and defend their property.

Armed patriots showed up on night three and defended their property from the rooftop.

WATCH:

TRENDING: Media Blackout: North Carolina Man Arrested For Shooting at Crowd of Trump Supporters, Which Included Children

Multiple men are armed on the roof of one of the car lots that was burned this week.

The armed men told reporters that the business is a friend’s and they’re protecting it from the violent BLM terrorists.

Rooftop Kenoshans – a play on ‘rooftop Koreans’ who defended their businesses during the 1992 Los Angeles riots by taking positions on rooftops.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...