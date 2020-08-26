https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/multiple-armed-men-protect-kenosha-businesses-blm-rioters-defend-property-rooftop-video/

Riots and protests erupted Tuesday evening for the third night in a row in Kenosha following an officer-involved shooting Sunday.

The terrorists destroyed multiple businesses and burned down several buildings over the last two nights so armed patriots decided to move in and defend their property.

Armed patriots showed up on night three and defended their property from the rooftop.

KENOSHA: with law enforcement incapable of defending private property Armed groups have begun protecting the city from rioters This man claimed they were friends of the business owner & were carrying only lethal rounds They successful defended the property from the roof pic.twitter.com/zcWJQNnHOr — ELIJAH RIOT (@ElijahSchaffer) August 26, 2020

Multiple men are armed on the roof of one of the car lots that was burned this week.

Multiple armed men are on the roof of one of the car lots that was burned in Kenosha, WI: pic.twitter.com/J0Bw4HFNUL — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) August 26, 2020

The armed men told reporters that the business is a friend’s and they’re protecting it from the violent BLM terrorists.

(And woman) Some have come down from the roof. @ElijahSchaffer spoke to one, who said the business is a friend’s and they’re protecting it. They also just offered to help anyone injured from the crowd. One said he is an EMT pic.twitter.com/je1OAeOZNl — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) August 26, 2020

Rooftop Kenoshans – a play on ‘rooftop Koreans’ who defended their businesses during the 1992 Los Angeles riots by taking positions on rooftops.

