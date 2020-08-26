https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/must-see-jacob-blakes-mother-stuns-don-lemon-apologizes-president-trump-missing-call-video/

Jacob Blake’s mother stunned CNN’s Don Lemon after she apologized to President Trump for missing his call.

29-year-old Jacob Blake was shot multiple times in the back by a Kenosha police officer on Sunday night.

Jacob Blake is seen on video brawling with cops, ignoring officers and attempting to reach for something in his vehicle before being shot in the back multiple times.

On Wednesday, the Wisconsin DOJ confirmed that the Kenosha police officer who shot Jacob Blake is Rusten Sheskey and says Blake “admitted that he had a knife in his possession.”

TRENDING: INSANE VIDEO: 17-Year-Old Suspect Kyle Rittenhouse Identified as Kenosha Shooter — Was Jumped on the Street by Rioters — Shot Three People, Killing Two — Charged with Murder

Blake’s mother appeared on CNN and called for the violence and rioting to stop. She also said she respects President Trump and apologized to him for missing his phone call.

Don Lemon tried to bait her and she stunned him when she showed grace and asked for peace.

WATCH:

Jacob Blake’s mother: We have respect for President Trump as the leader of our country pic.twitter.com/VvTzCt7Hbo — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) August 26, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

