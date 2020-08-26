https://www.outkick.com/mypillow-anderson-cooper-glenn-beck/

Last week, MyPillow creator Mike Lindell got into it with Anderson Cooper. The CNN anchor confronted Lindell for endorsing oleandrin, a potential treatment he pitched to President Trump.

At one point during the entertaining back-and-forth, Cooper asked, “How are you different than a snake oil salesman?! You have no medical background. There’s no evidence of the substance. It hasn’t been tested in animals or humans.”

Tuesday, Lindell discussed the segment with Glenn Beck and said Cooper is trying to destroy him.

“I don’t know why he was getting angry, you know, was it because I kept standing my ground? I don’t know,” Lindell told the radio legend. “It’s like he’s trying to destroy me and I’ve never backed down in my life… You’re kind of doing some frivolous things here, Mr. Cooper.”

Lindell stuck by the product. Beck seemed to agree: “it’s like hydroxychloroquine. It’s almost as if people don’t want things to work.”

This battle might not be over yet. If there is anything that bothers CNN more than Outkick creating news, it’s Glenn Beck creating news.

