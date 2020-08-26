https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/breaking-nba-postpones-all-playoff-games-tonight/
Breaking on @MSNBC: All NBA playoff games have been postponed tonight in protest of the police shooting of Jacob Blake.
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) August 26, 2020
NBA players are now boycotting their own games. The NBA audience had already collapsed and now it will tank even more. This is get woke, go broke for all the world to see. Amazing. https://t.co/O10E3WC79l
— Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) August 26, 2020
The NBA and the NBPA today announced that in light of the Milwaukee Bucks’ decision to not take the floor today for Game 5 against the Orlando Magic, today’s three games – MIL-ORL, HOU-OKC and LAL-POR have been postponed. Game 5 of each series will be rescheduled.
— NBA (@NBA) August 26, 2020