Posted by Kane on August 26, 2020 9:46 pm

Jacob Blake can be seen carrying a curved karambit knife in his left hand in the video below.

The shooting officer, Kenosha Police Officer Rusten Sheskey, has been a law enforcement officer with Kenosha Police Department for seven years.

During the investigation following the initial incident, Mr. Blake admitted that he had a knife in his possession. DCI agents recovered a knife from the driver’s side floorboard of Mr. Blake’s vehicle. A search of the vehicle located no additional weapons.

Rusten Sheskey, a 7-year veteran of the Dept.
– Taser was ineffective
– Blake possessed a knife
– There is no bodycam footage
– No criminal charges as of now

