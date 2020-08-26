https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/new-video-jacob-blake-had-curved-karambit-knife-in-left-hand-when-shot-by-kenosha-police/

Jacob Blake can be seen carrying a curved karambit knife in his left hand in the video below.

The shooting officer, Kenosha Police Officer Rusten Sheskey, has been a law enforcement officer with Kenosha Police Department for seven years.

During the investigation following the initial incident, Mr. Blake admitted that he had a knife in his possession. DCI agents recovered a knife from the driver’s side floorboard of Mr. Blake’s vehicle. A search of the vehicle located no additional weapons.

BREAKING: Officials Identify Officer Who Shot #JacobBlake: – Rusten Sheskey, a 7-year veteran of the Dept.

– Taser was ineffective

– Blake possessed a knife

– There is no bodycam footage

