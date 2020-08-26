https://www.dailywire.com/news/new-zogby-poll-trump-at-all-time-high-surging-with-minorities

In a new online Zogby analytics poll, conducted between August 17-19, President Trump hit a new high, garnering 52% of the overall vote and displaying him making inroads into minority communities.

Pollster Jonathan Zogby found 36% of blacks approving of the president, along with 37% of Hispanics and 35% of Asians. Trump surged among independents to 44%, and as Zogby noted, 23% of Democrats approve of Trump.

Zogby noted a surge for Trump during the Democratic National Convention while according to Reuters, Joe Biden got no bounce from his convention.

The Washington Examiner noted, “Last night @donlemoncalled for the rioting to end, ‘because it’s showing up in the polling.’ What polling? The media polling after the DNC Convention that was never released over the weekend.”

Lemon stated to Chris Cuomo, “The rioting has to stop. Chris, as you know and I know, it’s showing up in the polling. It’s showing up in focus groups. It is the only thing — it is the only thing right now that is sticking.”

Jonathan Zogby surmised that 80-90% of Americans have already decided whom they will vote for, and they are split roughly even between Trumpo and Biden. He added that the violence around the country has redounded to Trump’s advantage among urban voters.

The Zogby analysis stated:

Another factor continuing to help the president’s high approval rating is a rise in crime in our nation’s biggest cities. Unlike a year ago, the president is performing well with voters in large cities. It’s highly likely he is benefiting from the uptick in violence. His law-and-order message is resonating with urban voters at the moment … The president is also improving his job approval numbers with African Americans and millennial African Americans, which is a trend we witnessed last year. Trump has been making the case that he has done more for African American voters, by way of prison reform and previously low black unemployment, than Kamala Harris and Joe Biden, both of whom have been accused by the president for increasing incarceration among African Americans for generations on nonviolent drug charges.

The Daily Wire reported on Wednesday that several polls indicate that Trump is closing the gap between him and Biden:

Former Vice President-turned-2020 Democratic nominee Joe Biden is finding himself with a narrowing lead over President Donald Trump in the latest polls and Trump, not Biden, appears to have gotten a “bounce” from the Democratic National Convention. Although Biden remains ahead, the race, CNBC reports Wednesday, is now tightening even in battleground states, where Biden’s lead is lagging behind Hillary Clinton’s at this point in the 2016 presidential cycle. The shift seems to stem from a change in voter priorities, from the novel coronavirus, which dominated headlines across the country for the first six months of 2020, to ongoing riots in many major cities, some of which have now spread to traditionally suburban areas, like Kenosha, Wisconsin.

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

