It’s getting pretty scary out there, between the weather and the COVID19 pandemic. And that’s to say nothing of the violent riots.

Journalist and political scientist David Rothkopf went looking for a common denominator:

CNN analyst Joe Lockhart thought about it for 20 minutes and here’s what he came up with:

Screenshot, just because:

Helluva guy, that Joe Lockhart.

So, it’s conduct typical of Joe Lockhart, then.

***

