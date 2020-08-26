https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/bryannerren-india-persecution-hostage/2020/08/26/id/984029

After being featured in the Republican National Convention in a segment of detained Americans being brought home by President Donald Trump, Pastor Bryan Nerren told Newsmax TV the war on God is a losing proposition.

“There’s always some group in the world that’s been tried to destroy the Bible ever since it was put together and written a couple thousand years now,” Pastor Nerren told Wednesday’s “The Chris Salcedo Show” about riots and destruction aimed at Christians and places of worship. “Nobody’s ever been successful. They will not be this time, because God takes care of his own.

“And he did that for me in India and I’ve watched him do it for lots of people for years.”

Nerren was detained in India for 7 1/2 months after they accused him of not declaring $40,000 for a Christian charity for impoverish kids he was bringing into the country. But Nerren said that is a false narrative, saying he was detained by people alleging he was using the money for “Christian conversion” from Hinduism.

“It’s more than a misunderstanding,” Nerren told host Chris Salcedo. “I never broke any laws, I did not do anything wrong, and I was not arrested for not declaring $40,000. The concern of customs department was are you a Christian, are you going to meet Christians in India, and will any of those Christians receive any of this money?

“I did declare the money four times.”

Nerren called his case a setup – because he declared the money on the way to India and was never given a form or asked to declare the money in India; yet somehow they knew about the money before he arrived, he added. It was an excuse for seizing his $40,000 charity money which he never got back, according to Nerren.

“That was the main purpose of why I was arrested,” Nerren said, saying he was been made an example of to discourage Americans from bring money to India to “help the lower caste.”

Religious persecution worldwide, particularly in the Middle East and Far East, has been a focus of the Trump administration since he took office.

