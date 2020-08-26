https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/08/26/pathetic-and-embarrassing-wapo-journo-omits-quite-a-bit-from-her-thread-on-deadly-violence-in-kenosha-but-redsteeze-is-there-to-fill-in-the-gaps/

At least two people are reportedly dead after being shot in Kenosha late last night.

Washington Post staff writer Jaclyn Peiser filled her followers in on the details early this morning. Well, sort of. Some details were more important than others.

Take a look:

OK, Jackie. Hope you got a good night’s sleep, because you’re gonna want to be well rested for Stephen L. Miller’s thread:

In case you missed it:

Weird that Peiser didn’t feel like going into those particular details.

Yep.

More from Miller:

Gotta keep the narrative going, even as it unravels.

Why would they? After all, the Daily Caller and Townhall don’t employ Real Journalists™ like Jaclyn Peiser.

God forbid purported journalists like Peiser do actual journalism.

Democracy Dies in Darkness or something.

