https://justthenews.com/government/congress/pelosi-i-dont-think-there-should-be-any-presidential-debates?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden shouldn’t debate President Trump.

“I don’t think there should be any debates. I do not think the president of the United States has comported himself in a way that anybody has any association with truth, evidence, data and facts. I wouldn’t legitimize a conversation with him nor a debate in terms of the presidency of the United States,” Pelosi said.

“I know the Biden campaign thinks in a different way about this. But I just thought what [Trump] he did in 2016 was disgraceful, stalking Hillary Clinton like that. I was disappointed the press didn’t say, ‘Go back to your station. You don’t own this stage. You have your own podium. She has hers,’ ” she also said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

