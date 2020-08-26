https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/pence-warns-wont-safe-joe-bidens-america/

(FOX NEWS) — On a rare evening when he took top billing over his boss, Vice President Pence spotlighted President Trump’s accomplishments over the past four years and made the case for another term in the White House as he delivered his nomination acceptance speech at the Republican National Convention.

But the vice president also painted a dark picture Wednesday of what the nation would look like if Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden wins November’s general election, warning that “you won’t be safe in Joe Biden’s America.”

Pence said Biden “didn’t say one word” last week at the Democratic National Convention about the violence in American cities and then declared: “We will have law and order on the streets of this country.”

