(THE COLLEGE FIX) — In a statement on the Black Lives Matter protests, the chair of the University of Oklahoma Department of Political Science has announced the removal of a swath of photos of retired professors that hangs in the department’s entryway, pointing out it consists only of “white male faces.”

“We will transform the entryway to our department on the second floor of Dale Hall Tower,” the statement from Chair Scott Robinson reads. “One of the walls of this entry includes the images of retired members of our department, a set that exclusively includes white male faces.”

“This will be replaced with a space in which our current students can express themselves and represent their own voices.”

