https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/pictures-show-young-rittenhouse-shot-least-two-blm-rioters-self-defense-one-rioter-carrying-gun-convicted-felon/

On Tuesday night two people were killed in the continued violence in Kenosha, Wisconsin. It appears they were killed by the same shooter, a 17-year-old by the name of Kyle Rittenhouse. Another individual shot by Rittenhouse appears to have been carrying a handgun.



A new video slowed down shows a man hitting the accused Rittenhouse with a skateboard after Rittenhouse fell down running from what perhaps was his first episode with a gun.

It may be the last thing the skateboard carrier ever did. It appears this man was shot right after attacking the young Rittenhouse with a skateboard. After that he fell to the ground and didn’t move.

TRENDING: INSANE VIDEO: 17-Year-Old Suspect Kyle Rittenhouse Identified as Kenosha Shooter — Was Jumped on the Street by Rioters — Shot Three People, Killing Two — Charged with Murder

Slowed down you can see the “shooter” is defending himself not indiscriminately killing people. pic.twitter.com/Xjmypfuttg — Cedar Posts 🇺🇸 (@CedarPosts) August 26, 2020

As the skateboard carrier was hitting and moving past Rittenhouse another man runs up with holding a gun. Rittenhouse shoots the skateboard carrier and then he shoots the handgun carrier in the arm. The skateboard carrier doesn’t move but the handgun carrier holds his arm.

The man shot in the arm is reportedly a man by the name of Gaige Grosskreutz. He is connected to the far left group “People’s Revolution Movement.”

MSN reported:

The victim who survived the fatal shooting in Kenosha on Tuesday night has been identified as Gaige Grosskreutz. Grosskreutz was in Kenosha with the Milwaukee-based social justice reform group the People’s Revolution Movement, a spokeswoman for the group said Wednesday. Bethany Crevensten said Grosskreutz was recovering in a hospital but declined to provide any other information about him. Posts by friends on social media said he had undergone surgery. Crevensten said the group has been protesting for 90 days.

Grosskreutz was carrying a gun when he was shot. He pulled out a gun from his pants and then his arm is nearly blown off by Rittenhouse.

It is being reported that Grosskreutz may be a felon and if so, he was illegally carrying a gun.

Based on the above, young Rittenhouse fired at two or more men in self defense. One of these BLM rioters was carrying a gun. If he was a felon he was illegally carrying a gun.



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

