http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/fCv-pk45LHA/

A Houston police officer shot and killed a gunman who opened fire and hit a patrol vehicle with officers inside, according to police.

KTRK reported that the shots were fired in the 2500 block of Waugh Drive in the Montrose neighborhood of Houston, Texas, shortly before 3:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Police initially said the armed suspect fired at officers before an officer fatally shot him.

The gunman was rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Houston Police Department Chief Art Acevedo elaborated more on the situation.

Suspect has shot multiple times at officers and citizens this morning and fortunately missed. His gunfire struck a patrol vehicle occupied by two officers and another vehicle occupied by 3 citizens. More to follow. — Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) August 26, 2020

“Suspect has shot multiple times at officers and citizens this morning and fortunately missed,” Acevedo wrote. “His gunfire struck a patrol vehicle occupied by two officers and another vehicle occupied by 3 citizens.”

Acevedo later said that the suspect fired at an SUV with three people inside at around 3:30 a.m. The suspected gunman also shot at a patrol car responding to the scene.

Around 4:30 a.m., Acevedo said the suspect aimed his weapon at the officers but did not shoot. An officer finally killed the suspect at 5:22 a.m., killing him with one shot.

None of the officers or people in the other vehicle were injured.

This is not the first time this month a cop shot an armed man in Texas. Earlier in August, an off-duty Houston Police Department sergeant shot and killed an armed man on a downtown bus.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

