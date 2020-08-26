https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/covid-19-race/2020/08/26/id/983918

White Americans are nearly twice as likely to get the first generation of the COVID-19 vaccine when it is available than Blacks, according to the results of a new poll.

Key figures in the latest Axios-Ipsos Coronavirus Index:

51% of whites said they would get the first generation COVID-19 vaccine, compared to 28% of Blacks. 56% of Hispanics said they would get it.

Regarding the flu vaccine, 65% of whites, 60% of Hispanics, and 49% of Blacks said they would get one this year.

According to Axios, the gap is rooted in racial issues. For example, a 2016 study showed that Black people were given fewer pain medication because many white doctors believed they had a higher tolerance to pain. And 5% of doctors are Black, significantly lower than the 13.4% of the U.S. population that is Black.

Researchers are racing to develop a coronavirus vaccine that is both safe and effective for the general population.

The poll was conducted from Aug. 21-24 among 1,084 U.S. adults. The margin of error is plus or minus 3.3 percentage points.

