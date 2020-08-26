https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/08/26/polling-emergency-add-joe-biden-to-the-list-of-dems-coming-out-today-against-needless-violence/

For the most part, up until now most of Joe Biden’s denouncements of violence in the streets of American cities have come through a spokesperson. Yesterday was no different.

This week, coming out against violence in the streets is catching on among Democrats who have remained largely silent until now (the Dems didn’t even mention violence in the streets of American cities during their entire convention). Now Joe Biden has personally come out and call for an end to the violence, but not before criticizing the police to appease his base (even before all the facts are known):

Once again, a Black man — Jacob Blake — was shot by the police. In front of his children. It makes me sick. Is this the country we want to be? Needless violence won’t heal us. We need to end the violence — and peacefully come together to demand justice. pic.twitter.com/WdNqrxA3PK — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 26, 2020

It’s about time, Joe.

FINALLY. And good for him. Okay, Dem mayors and governors, you’re allowed to stop the riots now. https://t.co/mV5iX1pMIb — jon gabriel (@exjon) August 26, 2020

LOL, about 3 months late dude. You must’ve gotten bad polling. — ScottAllanCole (@scottallancole) August 26, 2020

This issue must be polling atrociously for the Democrats:

The polls must really be showing trouble, problem is Sleepy you’re about 3 months too late. Time to get back in the cellar as your nurse warmed up your oatmeal for supper. https://t.co/RErV1MBYWm — Mike Parker (@MJP1313) August 26, 2020

Nice leadership… about 3 months too late. Joe got the memo that he’s tanking in the polls. What an embarrassment https://t.co/Ic3BxzVwRo — ScottAllanCole (@scottallancole) August 26, 2020

Joe. Maybe take a look at the needless violence in Kenosha … seriously. Could you be any more out of the loop? lol — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) August 26, 2020

Literally in a basement.

Too little, too late, Democrats own the riots. #Trump2020 — Rhonda Koenig (@Rhondako) August 26, 2020

***

