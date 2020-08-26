https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/08/26/polling-emergency-add-joe-biden-to-the-list-of-dems-coming-out-today-against-needless-violence/

For the most part, up until now most of Joe Biden’s denouncements of violence in the streets of American cities have come through a spokesperson. Yesterday was no different.

This week, coming out against violence in the streets is catching on among Democrats who have remained largely silent until now (the Dems didn’t even mention violence in the streets of American cities during their entire convention). Now Joe Biden has personally come out and call for an end to the violence, but not before criticizing the police to appease his base (even before all the facts are known):

It’s about time, Joe.

This issue must be polling atrociously for the Democrats:

