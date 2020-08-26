https://lidblog.com/violent-crime-driving-trumps-approval/
A recent poll from the Pew Research Center indicates violent crime is a significant issue amongst registered voters, heading into the 2020 presidential election. And a Zogby poll, reports record approval for the President, partially driven by the increase in violent crime and riots, particularly in Democratic Party-run cities. violent crime driving Trump’s approval
Even liberal TV anchors are beginning to feel the heat regarding the difference between President Trump and the Democrats on the issue of riots and violent crime:
CNN’s Don Lemon is panicking over the disastrous impact that far-left riots are having on the Democrat Party. pic.twitter.com/lqZl7nuKQ6
— Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 26, 2020
A sizable 59 percent of voters in the survey indicate that violent crime, which President Trump has framed as happening in Democrat-controlled cities, is a “very important” factor in casting their ballots.
When broken down by party affiliation, the party of law and order becomes clear: 46 percent of Joe Biden supporters view violent crime as an essential factor. In comparison, 74 percent of President Trump’s backers feel the same.
Violent crime ranks just a shade behind the coronavirus pandemic in terms of importance, but well behind the economy, a category in which “the Republican Party holds a 9 percentage point edge over the Democrats.”
News that American voters are more concerned about violent crime than alleged racial inequality, economic inequality, and climate change will undoubtedly come as a surprise to the Democrats. The latter failed to address rioting in the streets at last week’s party convention.
Rioting is not the only violence making voters take another look at Trump. In many cities such as Chicago, L.A., Washington D.C., and New York, liberal mayors have put “handcuffs” on law enforcement, causing spikes in violent crimes.
“These days, Democrats are profoundly uncomfortable talking about the rise in violent crime in many major cities,” writes Josh Kraushaar of the National Journal. “It went unmentioned throughout the four days of their convention, even as it’s growing in importance for many voters.
“A new Pew survey found that violent crime is now the fifth-most important issue for votes, with 59% listing it as ‘very important’ to their vote. For context, it’s nearly as important to Americans as the coronavirus, which ranks fourth with 63%”https://t.co/25M33A3GVy
— Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) August 24, 2020
America’s disapproval of the violence is not a secret as one Wisconsin store owner asked the rioters if they were trying to get Trump re-elected.
“Are you trying to get Trump re-elected?” angry store worker in Kenosha, Wisconsin says after store windows shattered amid Jacob Blake protests. https://t.co/CjVP9Cni3M
— Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) August 26, 2020