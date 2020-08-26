https://justthenews.com/nation/economy/feds-announce?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome H. Powell on Thursday said the reserve will focus on keeping unemployment low and allowing inflation to slightly increase in good economic times, a shift intended to keep interest rates low.

Powell announced the change in a speech at the Kansas City Fed’s annual Jackson Hole symposium.

He said the shift would also help a wider range of U.S. workers to benefit from the gains of a strong economy, according to The New York Times.

