https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/president-trump-requests-drug-tests-candidates-taken-2020-presidential-debates/

Joe Biden just isn’t right. In events over the past year Biden looks crazy and says even crazier things. It’s no wonder President Trump wants Biden drug tested before their debates this fall.

The Week reports:

In an interview with the Washington Examiner published Wednesday, Trump called for a drug test before he and Democratic nominee Joe Biden face off in a presidential debate Sept. 29. Trump’s reasoning seemed mostly to be for his own benefit: He thought Biden’s performance improved from the first Democratic primary debate to the last, and baselessly suggested the former vice president had benefited from performance enhancing drugs.

TRENDING: INSANE VIDEO: 17-Year-Old Suspect Kyle Rittenhouse Identified as Kenosha Shooter — Was Jumped on the Street by Rioters — Shot Three People, Killing Two — Charged with Murder

“Nobody thought that he was even going to win… because his debate performances were so bad,” Trump said of Biden on Wednesday. But Biden looked better when he faced off just against Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), and “we’re going to call for a drug test” because of that, Trump went on. “It wasn’t that he was Winston Churchill,” but it was a “normal, boring debate,” Trump explained of Biden’s apparently noteworthy performance.

When asked to expand, Trump said “I don’t know how he could have been so incompetent in his debate performances and then all of a sudden be okay against Bernie.” Trump repeated that sort of thing for a bit, and then claimed “somebody said to me he must be on drugs” before “asking for a drug test” once again. “Both candidates. Me, too. I take an aspirin a day,” Trump stated.