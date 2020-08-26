https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/all-things-trump/president-trump-wants-drug-tests-both-himself-and-joe-biden-ahead?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

President Donald Trump during a Wednesday interview said that he wants both himself and Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden to have drug tests prior to their debate next month.

Trump said Joe Biden performed poorly during his Democratic presidential primary debates but improved markedly during the last debate, where he went one-on-one against Sen. Bernie Sanders. Trump suggested that the former vice president could have taken drugs that boosted his performance.

“Nobody thought that he was even going to win,” the president told the Washington Examiner. “Because his debate performances were so bad. Frankly, his best performance was against Bernie. We’re going to call for a drug test, by the way, because his best performance was against Bernie. It wasn’t that he was Winston Churchill because he wasn’t, but it was a normal, boring debate. You know, nothing amazing happened. And we are going to call for a drug test because there’s no way — you can’t do that.

“I don’t know how he could have been so incompetent in his debate performances and then all of a sudden be okay against Bernie,” Trump said. “My point is, if you go back and watch some of those numerous debates, he was so bad. He wasn’t even coherent. And against Bernie, he was. And we’re calling for a drug test.”

The president, who noted that he takes an aspirin every day, said that he would also take a drug test.

“Go back and watch his performances in some of those debates,” Trump said. “He didn’t know where he was. And all of a sudden, he was not good, he was normal, and I don’t understand how. I don’t know if there is or not, but somebody said to me, ‘He must be on drugs.’ I don’t know if that’s true or not, but I’m asking for a drug test. Both candidates. Me, too. I take an aspirin a day.”

During the previous election cycle when he ran against former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Trump also suggested the presidential candidates take a drug test. His comments came after the two had debated twice.

“I think we should take a drug test prior to the debate,” Trump said according to the New York Times. “We should take a drug test prior because I don’t know what’s going on with her. But at the beginning of her last debate — she was all pumped up at the beginning, and at the end it was like, ‘Oh, take me down.’ She could barely reach her car.”



