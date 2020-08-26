https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/08/26/priorities-david-axelrod-et-al-are-very-worried-that-deadly-riots-will-play-right-into-realdonaldtrumps-hands/

As Twitchy told you, CNN’s Don Lemon and Andrew Cuomo are very concerned about the violent rioting in Kenosha and other cities. But not because people are getting hurt and their property is being destroyed.

No, it’s because it’s negatively affecting polling for Democrats.

“The rioting has to stop… it’s showing up in the polling, it’s showing up in focus groups.” Don Lemon pic.twitter.com/xiFsowHbhb — JohnWMarxII (@JohnWMarxII) August 26, 2020

While this further cements Lemon’s status as a garbage person, at least he can take some comfort in knowing that he’s not alone.

it seems like the animating concern of some folks is that the ‘unrest’ could help Trump…as opposed to, you know, businesses destroyed, government property attacked, and people assaulted or killed in the mayhem resulting from a power vacuums in overwhelmed city streets. — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) August 26, 2020

It’s true. It’s becoming a thing now.

Here’s David Axelrod:

The shooting by police of Jacob Blake was egregious, and adds to a righteous sense of moral outrage about these recurrent horrors.

But make no mistake, arson and rioting play right into @realDonaldTrump’s hands and the primal fear message we heard so frequently last night. — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) August 25, 2020

Aside from the fact that the shooting may not have been as “egregious” as it initially appeared, Axelrod’s priorities appear to be decidedly out of whack. He’s almost making it sound like the GOP wanted the violence all along in the hopes that Donald Trump could use it as ammo in the election.

That’s deranged.

Arson and rioting are bad bc it plays into Trump’s hands. Not because it is destructive, counterproductive, and dangerous. https://t.co/D11Xpwj9CB — Sarah (@mamaswati) August 26, 2020

And what’s really messed up is that a lot of people think Axelrod’s take is the right one.

Exactly — WhatCouldPossiblyGoWrong (@still2gether) August 25, 2020

So true! — Jocelyn Topolski (@jojoinlala) August 25, 2020

Completely correct. — William Kraybill (@WKraybill) August 25, 2020

sadly, it totally fits with their scenario of lawlessness not justified outrage. — 𝓥𝓲𝓸𝓵𝓮𝓽𝓟𝓴 (@valleylily56) August 25, 2020

Exactly. That’s why it’s so important that we know who is doing it. Things are not always as they appear💰#TrumpChaos — Rosie *WE’RE BETTER THAN THIS* Bita 🇺🇸 (@rosiebita) August 26, 2020

We could lose the election over this kind of activity. — Dale Palmer (@ENFP_Intuitive) August 26, 2020

Way to keep those eyes on the prize.

And then there’s this guy:

According to his Twitter bio, Steve is a “freelance muckraker” who covers climate issues and is a “Kenosha kid.” He’s literally watching his city being destroyed and his concern is that the optics will benefit Donald Trump.

THATS what you are most worried about? — The Mighty Thor (Sell the Jets) 🇺🇸 (@PennStateThor) August 26, 2020

That’s the most important thing here eh? — Joe (B) [for Bastard] (@Josef_Lemonovic) August 26, 2020

My god can you put politics down for 5 seconds. There might be new bodies tonight after this — Luis Sotillo (@tico_tonito) August 26, 2020

There actually were, as it turned out.

Also — and I realize this point is moot — rioting is wrong. https://t.co/71cZoNY962 — I didn’t vote for him, so think of a new retort (@jtLOL) August 26, 2020

Rioting is wrong even when it does not help Trump https://t.co/CDXeoUp3dJ — Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) August 26, 2020

Learn it, David. Learn it, Steve. Memorize it.

