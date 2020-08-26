https://justthenews.com/nation/culture/pro-sports-leagues-following-lead-nba-boycott-and-postpone-games-after-jacob-blake?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Players across pro sports leagues Wednesday refused to play in games in respond to the recent police shootings, including the recent one in Wisconsin – forcing the postponement of numerous professional basketball, baseball and soccer games.

The players are more broadly taking a stand against systemic racism and police brutality. On Sunday, Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old black man was shot by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

On Wednesday afternoon, players for the Milwaukee Bucks NBA team refused to come out of their locker room to participate in a playoff game against the Orlando Magic. Soon after, two more NBA playoffs games scheduled for Wednesday were postponed. The boycott quickly spread to the women’s league and then to other sports.

This pandemic-era NBA season has been marked by support for the social justice movement. Players have consistently knelt during the national anthem and worn jerseys displaying social justice messages and slogans.

NBA players and coaches have reportedly begun to feel frustration that their support for social justice was doing little to effect change. Popular Brooklyn Nets player Kyrie Irving speculated in June that resuming the NBA season might divert public attention from the social justice causes of the moment.

Additionally, tennis star Naomi Osaka individually opted not to play her match at the Western & Southern Open in New York.

“Before I am an athlete, I am a black woman and as a black woman I feel as though there are much more important matters at hand that need immediate attention, rather than watching me play tennis,” Osaka tweeted.

It is unclear whether Osaka will participate in the U.S. Open, which is set to begin next week. The U.S. Tennis Association said the tournament currently taking place will halt all play on Thursday.

Several baseball games did not take place as planned on Wednesday after a bilateral team meeting between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Cincinnati Reds. The Seattle Mariners also voted unanimously against playing their game, and the opposing San Diego Padres agreed.

The official NBA twitter said Wednesday that Game 5 of each series will be rescheduled, but with players refusing to take the court in the name of social justice, it is unclear whether the league will be able to convince them to finish the season.

