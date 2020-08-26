https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/rachel-maddow-tries-to-fact-check-kristi-noem-fails-miserably/
NOT A JOKE: MSNBC interjects after @KristiNoem‘s #GOPConvention‘s speech because Maddow said Noem was “very wrong” to say Democrat-led U.S. cities like New York, Portland and Seattle have been overrun by crime and looting. For this “reality check,” she brought on…Jenny Durkan! pic.twitter.com/YvSXEs9IqS
— Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 27, 2020
MSNBC interjects after Kristi Noem’s convention speech because Maddow said Noem was “very wrong” to say Democrat-led U.S. cities like New York, Portland and Seattle have been overrun by crime and looting. For this “reality check,” she brought on…Jenny Durkan!
And here’s part two. Maddow takes great offense to @KristiNoem‘s “caricature” of Democrat-run cities while Durkan says her ability to effectively serve as mayor has been hindered “because the president and Fox News were so insistent on driving that message.” #GOPConvention pic.twitter.com/3uFQO1r2tC
— Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 27, 2020
Let’s not forget Maddow had a defamation lawsuit dropped because a judge watched her show and determined “no reasonable viewer would watch what she says and find it factual” https://t.co/844h1BqegQ
— Venting Teacher (@TeacherVenting) August 27, 2020
Here’s a partial transcript…