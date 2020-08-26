https://www.frontpagemag.com/fpm/2020/08/radical-democrats-have-become-adversaries-freedom-michael-cutler/

JFK’s address to Congress in 1961 warned about the subversion we now experience.

The radicalized Democrat Party has become the adversary of freedom in America.

The Democrats have sought to delegitimize the results of the 2016 election to undermine the Trump administration, engaging the massive “Russia Conspiracy” hoax, to seek to remove President Trump via the house impeachment; and of late, to defund police and attack law enforcement to create chaos, carnage and destroy the lives and livelihoods of Americans within Democrat-controlled cities and states across the country.

Most recently, radical Democrats have used the COVID-19 virus as an excuse to impose draconian measures to shut down businesses across the country while supporting massive demonstrations in those very same cities that undoubtedly led to the spread of the virus.

The “Green New Deal” would destroy America’s every independence and bankrupt our economy while open borders would lead to an influx of perhaps more than one hundred million new immigrants — including the children and spouses of the newly-legalized illegal aliens that would overwhelm our nation. I wrote about this dangerous situation in my article, “Comprehensive Immigration Reform Should be Renamed the ‘Overwhelm America Act.'”

I take no pleasure in making this disturbing and bleak assertion, but given the totality of circumstances which exists in America today and the tortuous journey that has brought us to the precipice of anarchy, it is all but impossible to draw any other conclusion.

I addressed my concerns and observations in two previous articles, “For Dems to Succeed, Americans Must Fail” and “America Under Attack.”

To further support my concerns, we must consider what a former president of the United States, a Democrat, had to say nearly six decades ago.

The times certainly have changed, and so has the Democrat Party!

On April 25, 1961 then-President John F. Kennedy stood before a joint session of Congress to announce his formation of what he referred to as the “Freedom Doctrine” to defend and protect emerging countries around the world from tyranny. However, what he said about these “new countries” and the threats they faced back then, now apply to the grave threats to our freedom, here in the United States today, at the hands of the radicalized Democrat Party.

The transcript of his testimony and a recording of his statement before an unusual joint session of Congress is posted on the John F. Kennedy Library and Museum website under the title, “President Kennedy’s Special Message To The Congress On Urgent National Needs, May 25, 1961.”

In the interest of brevity I will furnish only a few excerpts from JFK’s message but I urge you to take the time to read it in its entirety because my goal is not to cherry pick sentences tout of context but to highlight the threats that we face in this particularly dangerous era.

To be clear, Kennedy did not voice concerns about how American freedom was being threatened when he addressed Congress, but how those he deemed to be “adversaries of freedom” around the world were acting to extinguish the embers and flames of freedom in multiple foreign countries.

However, the tactics of the “adversaries of freedom” that the former president described precisely parallel the tactics currently being employed by the anarchists in Democrat-controlled cities across the United States today as well as the leaders of the Democrat Party in Washington.

Therefore, wherever President Kennedy used phrases such as “the world’s newest nations” you must replace that phrase with “The United States of America.”

That which President Kennedy feared was playing out in countries around the world back then, is now occurring at home, within the borders of our own nation.

Here are the excerpts from Kennedy’s statement:

These are extraordinary times. And we face an extraordinary challenge. Our strength as well as our convictions have imposed upon this nation the role of leader in freedom’s cause. No role in history could be more difficult or more important. We stand for freedom. That is our conviction for ourselves–that is our only commitment to others. No friend, no neutral and no adversary should think otherwise. We are not against any man–or any nation–or any system–except as it is hostile to freedom. Nor am I here to present a new military doctrine, bearing any one name or aimed at any one area. I am here to promote the freedom doctrine. * * * The great battleground for the defense and expansion of freedom today is the whole southern half of the globe–Asia, Latin America, Africa and the Middle East–the lands of the rising peoples. Their revolution is the greatest in human history. * * * They seek an end to injustice, tyranny, and exploitation. More than an end, they seek a beginning. And theirs is a revolution which we would support regardless of the Cold War, and regardless of which political or economic route they should choose to freedom. For the adversaries of freedom did not create the revolution; nor did they create the conditions which compel it. But they are seeking to ride the crest of its wave–to capture it for themselves. Yet their aggression is more often concealed than open. They have fired no missiles; and their troops are seldom seen. They send arms, agitators, aid, technicians and propaganda to every troubled area. But where fighting is required, it is usually done by others–by guerrillas striking at night, by assassins striking alone–assassins who have taken the lives of four thousand civil officers in the last twelve months in Vietnam alone–by subversives and saboteurs and insurrectionists, who in some cases control whole areas inside of independent nations. [At this point the following paragraph, which appears in the text as signed and transmitted to the Senate and House of Representatives, was omitted in the reading of the message: THEY POSSESS A POWERFUL INTERCONTINENTAL STRIKING FORCE, LARGE FORCES FOR CONVENTIONAL WAR, A WELL-TRAINED UNDERGROUND IN NEARLY EVERY COUNTRY, THE POWER TO CONSCRIPT TALENT AND MANPOWER FOR ANY PURPOSE, THE CAPACITY FOR QUICK DECISIONS, A CLOSED SOCIETY WITHOUT DISSENT OR FREE INFORMATION, AND LONG EXPERIENCE IN THE TECHNIQUES OF VIOLENCE AND SUBVERSION. THEY MAKE THE MOST OF THEIR SCIENTIFIC SUCCESSES, THEIR ECONOMIC PROGRESS AND THEIR POSE AS A FOE OF COLONIALISM AND FRIEND OF POPULAR REVOLUTION. THEY PREY ON UNSTABLE OR UNPOPULAR GOVERNMENTS, UNSEALED, OR UNKNOWN BOUNDARIES, UNFILLED HOPES, CONVULSIVE CHANGE, MASSIVE POVERTY, ILLITERACY, UNREST AND FRUSTRATION.] With these formidable weapons, the adversaries of freedom plan to consolidate their territory–to exploit, to control, and finally to destroy the hopes of the world’s newest nations; and they have ambition to do it before the end of this decade. It is a contest of will and purpose as well as force and violence–a battle for minds and souls as well as lives and territory. And in that contest, we cannot stand aside. We stand, as we have always stood from our earliest beginnings, for the independence and equality of all nations. This nation was born of revolution and raised in freedom. And we do not intend to leave an open road for despotism. There is no single simple policy which meets this challenge. Experience has taught us that no one nation has the power or the wisdom to solve all the problems of the world or manage its revolutionary tides–that extending our commitments does not always increase our security–that any initiative carries with it the risk of a temporary defeat–that nuclear weapons cannot prevent subversion–that no free people can be kept free without will and energy of their own–and that no two nations or situations are exactly alike. * * * This new request is for additional radio and television to Latin America and Southeast Asia. These tools are particularly effective and essential in the cities and villages of those great continents as a means of reaching millions of uncertain peoples to tell them of our interest in their fight for freedom. In Latin America, we are proposing to increase our Spanish and Portuguese broadcasts to a total of 154 hours a week, compared to 42 hours today, none of which is in Portuguese, the language of about one-third of the people of South America. The Soviets, Red Chinese and satellites already broadcast into Latin America more than 134 hours a week in Spanish and Portuguese. Communist China alone does more public information broadcasting in our own hemisphere than we do. Moreover, powerful propaganda broadcasts from Havana now are heard throughout Latin America, encouraging new revolutions in several countries.

Within the past few months, the rioters who resorted to extreme violence, looting businesses, wounding law enforcement officers and engaging in acts of wanton violence have conducted themselves in the very same way that JFK described guerrilla fighters and assassins.

Areas of anarchy have sprung up as we have seen in the Seattle “CHOP Zone” (Capitol Hill Organized Protest) and elsewhere that parallel Kennedy’s statement about “…subversives and saboteurs and insurrectionists, who in some cases control whole areas inside of independent nations.”

Have we not witnessed huge increases in shootings and murders and other violent crimes when Democrat-controlled cities defunded police and otherwise implemented measures to inhibit police officers from carrying out their sworn duties, thus resulting in massive levels of carnage and violence?

Have we not seen propaganda (fake news) and lies by the Democrat “leaders” who seek to discredit and undermine the legitimacy of our government and our duly elected President to destabilize our government while shutting down debate and honest discussions?

There is undoubtedly collusion occurring inside the United States today, by America’s adversaries such as Russia, China, Iran and others who are working tirelessly to undermine our freedom and achieve “regime change” because they know that this is the only way they can defeat the United States.

This excerpt from President Kennedy’s speech must serve as a call to action by Americans to become involved in our government and to stand tall:

“…nuclear weapons cannot prevent subversion–that no free people can be kept free without will and energy of their own.”

