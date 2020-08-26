https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/mccarthy-democrats-convention-republicans/2020/08/26/id/983971

The Democrats didn’t outline their agenda during their convention last week, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said Wednesday, so he plans to ask in his own convention speech Thursday night how Republicans can “make tomorrow better.”

“We have to move forward, not backward,” the California Republican said on Fox News’ “America’s Newsroom,” adding that he knows the Democrats are against President Donald Trump, and that they want to “raise my taxes and defund the police.”

He said he’ll also address rebuilding the economy to make it bigger than it was before, and about renewing the American dream and “how will we restore our way of life?”

“I think that contrast alone will show why President Trump will earn four more years, and tomorrow is much, much better than what today will be,” McCarthy said.

McCarthy also praised first lady Melania Trump’s speech, calling it a “beautiful speech delivered perfectly from a new Rose Garden, but slammed entertainer Bette Midler for ridiculing the first lady over her accent.

“I think that hatred has no place in America,” said McCarthy. “I think it’s the worst of an individual to ever say something like that. I think we saw the first lady rise above all those types of comments. Could you only imagine if this was the first lady of a Democratic president what Bette Midler would have said then? Can’t we put that aside? Can’t we put America first?”

McCarthy also rejected complaints from Democrats that there have been violations of the federal Hatch Act involved in the convention, including with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaking from the Middle East.

“This was on his own private time” and no taxpayer money was spent,” said McCarthy. “What Nancy Pelosi should be concerned about is spending taxpayer money. She just spent taxpayer money on 68 Democrats who refused to show up to work last Saturday for an emergency meeting.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

