China and Russia are cooperating on designing a non-nuclear submarine as well as weapons for land, air and naval use, The Week said quoting a report by the Russian-government news agency Sputnik.

The story quoted Viktor Kladov, director for international cooperation and regional policy for the state arms export corporation Rostec.

“We are currently cooperating with the Chinese side on a joint project of a new generation non-nuclear submarine,” Kladov said while attending the Army-2020 arms exhibition in Moscow. “For now, it is too early to talk about the deadlines for the completion of works.”

Besides having purchased 12 “Kilo” class non-nuclear-powered submarines from Russia since the mid-1990s, China has developed its own “Yuan” class conventionally powered sub and is believed to have built about a dozen, The Week said. It is supposedly supplying eight other Yuans to Pakistan.

Besides the submarine, the chief designer of Russia’s missile attack warning system said progress was being made in helping China develop its own system which was promised by Russian President Vladimir Putin in December.

“Today we are carrying out work in a whole number of areas, on the elements (of the system) under the contracts signed, in particular, in the area of space control,” TASS quoted Vimpel Company CEO Sergei Boyev on Monday. “There are certain successes, certain results.”

Boyev said challenges created by the outbreak of the novel coronavirus have slowed the work, making it difficult to project completion of the project.

The system is expected to provide early warning of an incoming ballistic missile attack using long-range radar, satellites and other sensors.

