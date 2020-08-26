https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/richard-grennell-crushes-it/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR BREAKING NEWS HOMEPAGE, UPDATED 18 HOURS PER DAY!

[embedded content]

Grennell’s full speech from an hour ago

Shorter Highlight

[embedded content]

“I Wish Every American Could See How President Trump Negotiates On Their Behalf”

Highlight on spygate…

.@RichardGrenell saw the entire case of Russia collusion and it made him sick to his stomach. The Obama/Biden administration secretly launched a surveilling operation on the Trump campaign. pic.twitter.com/MTpx3W8xjZ — The Dirty Truth (@RealDirty on Parler) (@AKA_RealDirty) August 27, 2020

Grennell saw the entire case of Russia collusion and it made him sick to his stomach. The Obama/Biden administration secretly launched a surveillance operation on the Trump campaign.