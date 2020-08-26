https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/richard-grennell-crushes-it/
Grennell’s full speech from an hour ago
Shorter Highlight
“I Wish Every American Could See How President Trump Negotiates On Their Behalf”
Highlight on spygate…
.@RichardGrenell saw the entire case of Russia collusion and it made him sick to his stomach. The Obama/Biden administration secretly launched a surveilling operation on the Trump campaign. pic.twitter.com/MTpx3W8xjZ
— The Dirty Truth (@RealDirty on Parler) (@AKA_RealDirty) August 27, 2020
.@RicGrenell CRUSHED it. pic.twitter.com/EakjqjUQ6d
— Benny (@bennyjohnson) August 27, 2020