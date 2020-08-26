https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/richard-grennell-crushes-it/

Posted by Kane on August 27, 2020 4:08 am

Grennell’s full speech from an hour ago

Shorter Highlight

“I Wish Every American Could See How President Trump Negotiates On Their Behalf”

Highlight on spygate…

Grennell saw the entire case of Russia collusion and it made him sick to his stomach. The Obama/Biden administration secretly launched a surveillance operation on the Trump campaign.

