https://www.foxnews.com/politics/republican-national-convention-day-three-live-updates

The Republican National Convention’s third day got underway on Wednesday. Speakers include South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, Former Amb. Richard Grenell and Vice President Mike Pence.

Follow below on Fox News’ live blog. Mobile users click here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook