https://www.theepochtimes.com/rnc-to-highlight-trumps-accomplishments-with-speakers-from-various-background_3477370.html

Several speakers whose lives have been directly impacted by President Donald Trump’s presidency will share their great American story at the Republic National Convention (RNC) on Wednesday night.

The theme of the third night of the RNC is “Land of Heroes,” the Trump campaign said in a statement previewing speaker remarks.

“The third night of the Republican National Convention honors American heroes and their contributions to our great American story,” read the statement. “President Trump has restored pride in America by honoring those heroes who have strived, achieved, and sacrificed on behalf of their fellow countrymen and women.”

The RNC invited several speakers including supporters of pro-life policies, a logging industry advocate, a victim of crime, and prominent black persons to share how the President’s policies have impacted their lives since his inauguration.

Sister Deirdre “Dede” Byrne of the Little Workers of the Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary will recognize Trump as “the most pro-life President that this nation has ever had.”

A logging industry advocate from Minnesota, Scott Dane, is expected to thank the Trump for his support of the American worker and the middle class.

“Under President Trump, we’ve seen a new recognition of the value of forest management in reducing wildfires. And we’ve seen new support for our way of life—where a strong back and a strong work ethic can build a strong middle class,” he will say.

Sam Vigil, whose wife Jackie was shot and killed in her car in their garage, will express his appreciation to Trump for Operation Legend, a Justice Department (DOJ) program which is sending federal officers to areas with high crime rates.

The DOJ announced Aug. 19 that nearly 1,500 people have been arrested and over 200 of them charged under Operation Legend, The Epoch Times reported.

“President Trump launched Operation Legend in July of this year. Almost immediately, the FBI took over Jackie’s case. In a matter of days, they arrested four men. The fifth—the suspected killer—is in a Texas jail on unrelated charges,” Vigil is expected to say.

“I am extremely grateful to President Trump and the FBI for their efforts to deliver justice for Jackie and all the other innocent victims of violent crime. I am honored to support the President because he is supporting us,” he will add.

Several speakers from the black community, including civil rights activist Clarence Henderson and former NFL star Burgess Owens, will also express their support for Trump’s achievements in helping address challenges faced by minority communities.

“These achievements demonstrate that Donald Trump truly cares about black lives. His policies show his heart,” Henderson wrote in his prepared remarks. “He has done more for black Americans in four years than Joe Biden has done in 50!”

