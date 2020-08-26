https://www.outkick.com/rockets-and-thunder-also-boycotting-nba-playoffs-game-5-whats-next/

Players on the Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder are also planning on boycotting their Game 5 playoff game today, Shams Charania reports:

Decision made. Thunder and Rockets are boycotting Game 5, sources said. https://t.co/SCNAjsQYea — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 26, 2020

This news comes after the Milwaukee Bucks declined to take the court for their Game 5 playoff matchup against the Orlando Magic, in the aftermath of the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha. In doing so, the Bucks were willing to eat a forfeit. Charania further reports that the Magic have declined to accept the Bucks’ forfeit.

Bobby Marks, a former NBA GM, tweets about what this potentially means for the NBA’s collective bargaining agreement:

There is “failure to appear” language in the Operations Manual. – forfeiture of the game

– up to $5M fine That doesn’t mean it will be applied in the case of Milwaukee boycotting G5. Like everything this year, we are dealing with situations that have never happened before. — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) August 26, 2020

Where this all goes from here is anyone’s guess. Do the NBA players have a plan as to what would make it so they return to the court? When will the next game be? What measures of enforcement will the NBA take here?

We are in uncharted territory with all of this.

