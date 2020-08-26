https://www.outkick.com/rockets-and-thunder-also-boycotting-nba-playoffs-game-5-whats-next/

Players on the Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder are also planning on boycotting their Game 5 playoff game today, Shams Charania reports:

This news comes after the Milwaukee Bucks declined to take the court for their Game 5 playoff matchup against the Orlando Magic, in the aftermath of the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha. In doing so, the Bucks were willing to eat a forfeit. Charania further reports that the Magic have declined to accept the Bucks’ forfeit.

Bobby Marks, a former NBA GM, tweets about what this potentially means for the NBA’s collective bargaining agreement:

Where this all goes from here is anyone’s guess. Do the NBA players have a plan as to what would make it so they return to the court? When will the next game be? What measures of enforcement will the NBA take here?

We are in uncharted territory with all of this.

