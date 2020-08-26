https://www.dailywire.com/news/sandmann-response-is-all-class-when-activist-pits-teen-against-young-biden-supporter

On Tuesday, a left-wing activist and former senior social media strategist for 2020 Democratic presidential VP nominee Kamala Harris pitted 13-year-old Joe Biden supporter Brayden Harrington against teenager Nicholas Sandmann, the pro-life Covington Catholic student who was viciously smeared by the mainstream, in large part over his support for President Donald Trump.

In a tweet published during the Republican National Convention (RNC), leftist Brian McBride posted side-by-side images of Harrington and Sandmann, adding the caption: “the choice could not be more clear.”

Harrington recently appeared in a video with Democratic presidential nominee and former VP Biden centered around the young boy finding comfort and inspiration in Biden, who shares a speech impediment with the 13-year-old.

Sandmann was viciously smeared as a bigot and a bully by the mainstream media in January 2019 for out-of-context video clips. The teen legally fought back against the attacks, already scoring a settlement from The Washington Post and CNN.

Sandmann rejected the divisive message, responding, “I’d like to meet this boy. I’m sure there’s more that unites us than that divides us.”

Back in October 2019, McBride boasted of his new position with the short-lived Harris presidential campaign.

“LIFE UPDATE: Exciting to begin my first day as Senior Social Media Strategist for [Kamala Harris]’ presidential campaign,” he wrote via Twitter.

“Beyond elated to begin this next chapter to ensure this extraordinarily badass woman is elected the next President of the United States!” the activist added, “#ForThePeople.”

The media smeared Sandmann and some of his classmates over misleading video footage that went viral online concerning Covington students interacting with activists in Washington, D.C., back in January 2019. The mainstream media framed out-of-context clips in a way that painted Sandmann and the other teen boys as aggressors and harassers. In reality, the full context showed the boys as the ones being confronted and harassed. The Daily Wire recapped the incident and aftermath as follows: Following the 2019 March for Life, Sandmann and his classmates were harassed and called racially-charged names by Black Hebrew Israelite activists while waiting for their bus back to Kentucky. Native American activist Nathan Phillips then confronted Sandmann, who tried to deescalate the situation. In an out-of-context clip that quickly went viral, however, the media claimed it was Sandmann who was harassing Phillips. “Rather than being the harassers, the boys were harassed by radical racial activist group Black Hebrew Israelites, which has been designated a ‘hate group‘ by the left-wing Southern Poverty Law Center, who hurled racist and homophobic insults at the students,” The Daily Wire reported last January. “After hysterical critics called for the doxxing of the boys, some even encouraging violence against them, Sandmann issued a lengthy account of the incident that aligns far more with the full video footage than Phillips’ widely reported account.”

On Tuesday night, Sandmann spoke at the RNC, outlining the media’s attempt to “cancel” him and his decision to fight back.

“My life changed forever in that one moment,” Sandmann detailed, as reported by The Daily Wire. “The full war machine of the mainstream media revved up into attack mode. They did so without ever researching the full video of the incident; without ever investigating Mr. Philips’ motives; or without ever asking me for my side of the story. And do you know why? Because the truth wasn’t important. Advancing their anti-Christian, anti-Conservative, anti-Donald Trump narrative was all that mattered. And if advancing their narrative ruined the reputation and future of a teenager from Covington, Kentucky…so be it. That will teach him not to wear a MAGA hat!”

“I learned that what was happening to me had a name. It was called being canceled. As in annulled. As in revoked. As in made void,” he said. “Cancelled is what’s happening to people around this country who refuse to be silenced by the far left. Many are being fired, humiliated, or even threatened. Often, the media is a willing participant.”

“But I wouldn’t be canceled,” the teen asserted. “I fought back hard to expose the media for what they did to me and won a personal victory. While much more must be done, I look forward to the day that the media returns to providing balanced, responsible, and accountable news coverage. In November, I believe this country must unite around a President who calls the media out and refuses to allow them to create a narrative instead of reporting the facts.”

