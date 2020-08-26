https://mediarightnews.com/sarah-sanders-says-melania-trump-would-easily-be-one-of-the-most-celebrated-first-ladies-in-history-if-married-to-a-democrat/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=sarah-sanders-says-melania-trump-would-easily-be-one-of-the-most-celebrated-first-ladies-in-history-if-married-to-a-democrat

Melania Trump closed out the second night at the Republican National Convention with a keynote speech from the newly renovated Rose Garden outside of the White House.

Former White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders was one of many who applauded the First Lady following the address.

She tweeted, “Amazing job by the First Lady. If she was married to a Democrat president Melania Trump would easily be one of the most celebrated first ladies in history. We love you Melania!”

Amazing job by @FLOTUS. If she was married to a Democrat president Melania Trump would easily be one of the most celebrated first ladies in history. We love you Melania! #RNCConvention2020 — Sarah Huckabee Sanders (@SarahHuckabee) August 26, 2020

Pedro Gonzalez, who recently appeared on Tucker Carlson exposing Karen Bass, praised Melania for calling out the recent destruction throughout the country, by saying, “Melania explicitly calls out looting and rioting. Nice.”

Melania explicitly calls out looting and rioting. Nice. — Pedro L. Gonzalez (@emeriticus) August 26, 2020

“I urge people to come together in a civil manner so we can work and live up to our standard American ideals. I also ask people to stop the violence and looting being done in the name of justice and never make assumptions based on the color of a person’s skin. Instead of tearing things down, let’s reflect on our mistakes, be proud of our evolution and look to our way forward,” Melania said during the speech.