National security risks associated with President Donald Trump’s financial ties abroad do not appear to have been investigated by the FBI’s counterintelligence division, the House Intelligence Committee said Wednesday in a newly released legal analysis, Politico reported.

The assessment was contained in a footnote as part of an attempt by chairman Adam Schiff to narrow the scope of a year-old subpoena to Deutsche Bank for records connected to the finances of Trump, his family members, and the Trump Organization.

The Intelligence Committee, along with the House Financial Services Committee, is probing Trump’s banking relationships.

“Based on the committee’s review, it does not appear that special counsel Mueller issued any grand jury subpoenas to obtain the president’s financial records,” Schiff wrote in his analysis. “The committee also has reason to believe, based on its oversight work, that the FBI Counterintelligence Division has not investigated counterintelligence risks arising from President Trump’s foreign financial ties.”

Schiff added, “The committee’s investigation remains urgent and necessary, particularly in light of the apparent lack of any such inquiry by the Executive Branch.”

The California Democrat decided to narrow his panel’s subpoena following last month’s Supreme Court’s ruling last month that called for subpoenas connected to Trump’s personal papers to be narrowly tailored.

“Although not required by the Supreme Court’s opinion, the committee will voluntarily narrow its subpoena to those records that are absolutely necessary to satisfy the committee’s investigative needs and to fulfill the committee’s legitimate oversight and legislative objectives,” Schiff said in a statement.

