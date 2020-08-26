https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/seattle-rioters-reportedly-tried-seal-police-precinct-door-allegedly-lit-fire/

By Kaylee Greenlee

Daily Caller News Foundation

Rioters allegedly attempted to seal the door of a police precinct with boards, rebar and quick-dry cement that reportedly trapped officers inside on Monday night in Seattle, according to a police union official.

Officers reportedly had to kick their way out of the East Precinct, while protesters allegedly assembled and tried to set a fire outside the door, according to local outlet KIRO 7 reported.

“I think what this shows you is that these people are intent on killing police officers,” President of the Seattle Police Officers Guild Mike Solan said, KIRO 7 reported. He referred to the incident as “clear domestic terrorism.”

“We’re being held hostage by a group of 100 to 150 people that are bent on destroying this city and hurting police officers,” Solan said, KIRO 7 reported.

#Breaking: Seattle rioters used a substance suspected to be concrete to seal shut the door to the East Precinct, the Seattle Police Department has confirmed. At the same time, the rioters tried to set fire to the building. ATF is now involved. https://t.co/NXfkmV4BOE — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) August 25, 2020

In a later incident Monday night, the police guild headquarters was reportedly targeted by three firebombs, according to Solan, KIRO 7 reported. “Our surveillance video captured two individuals scouting our location for several hours,” he said.

The video shows a stairway at the back of the guild on fire, though officers were allegedly able to put it out, KIRO 7 reported.

Solan criticized city officials for not condemning the incidents, KIRO 7 reported. “That’s why it’s incumbent upon our elected officials to put a stop to this immediately,” he said.

“How can city leaders be so feckless? It can’t just be on the officers,” Solan said, KIRO 7 reported. “This is an absolute overthrow attempt of some of our government institutions, and police are in the way. They or the officers will get hurt or killed so they can put forth that agenda.”

“They’re not going to bully us into submission,” Solan told KIRO 7. “They’re not going to bully this community into submission.”

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

