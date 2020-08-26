https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/08/26/seriously-rachel-maddow-calls-in-mayor-of-seattle-to-debunk-gov-kristi-noems-claim-that-dem-run-cities-have-been-overrun-by-lawlessness/

Among the speakers at the Republican National Convention Wednesday night was South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem. Here’s her entire speech:

As you might have guessed, the anti-Trump Resistance in the lefty media didn’t like Noem’s remarks, especially about what’s happening in some Dem-run U.S. cities. MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow brought in a guest in an attempt to debunk what Gov. Noem said in the most ironic way possible:

Really? Yes, really.

Did that really just happen?

Wow.

A final question:

Yes on both counts?

