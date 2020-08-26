https://www.dailywire.com/news/shapiro-democrats-push-charges-of-racism-for-purposes-of-convenience

In June 2019, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) tore into former Vice President Joe Biden in a Democratic primary debate. She openly suggested that he was a racist whose past political activity would have kept a “little girl” like her from attending integrated public school. About a year later, Biden selected Harris for his vice presidential candidate. It followed naturally that some intrepid reporter might ask Harris about why she had joined forces with such a historic bigot.

So far, Harris has been asked that question twice. Stephen Colbert asked, obviously assuming that she had prepared an answer. She hadn’t. Instead, Harris broke into her now-famous Awkward Joker Cackle, saying with a laugh, “it was a debate!” Colbert quickly tried to laugh with her to alleviate the extraordinary tension — and to back away from the unforced revelation that Harris is simply a political hack willing to leverage charges of racism for career gain.