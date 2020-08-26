https://www.theblaze.com/news/shaun-king-naming-kenosha-cops

Left-wing activist Shaun King is at it again.

After two days of appearing to advocate for increased chaos and mayhem in Kenosha, Wisconsin, as he demanded the complete dismantling of the police in America and declared he would not call for peace, King issued a warning to the Kenosha Police Department.

If the KPD did not name the police officer who shot Jacob Blake, then King would start naming cops from the department “who may or may not be him” — which would clearly put the lives of those officers and their families in danger.

What happened, and what did he say?

Following the police shooting of Blake on Sunday evening, King took to Twitter to reject calls for peace.

“Nah. I’m not going to call for peace,” King said. “We’ve tried peace. For years. Y’all don’t understand that language.”

“We are calling for a complete dismantling of American policing,” he continued. “It’s NOT broken. It was built to work this way. And mayhem is the consequence. You earned it.”

He later reiterated his call to tear down the police, saying that firing and arresting the cop who shot Blake was “not even close” to being what he and his movement wanted.

“[W]hat I am telling you, is that we’ve crossed a point where that’s not even close to being all we’re calling for,” King wrote.

He followed that with a statement Monday that the entire police system “must be dismantled.”

So it was not surprising to see King tweet a threat to the Kenosha Police Department on Tuesday that he and his ilk might just resort to essentially accusing various cops within the KPD of shooting Blake.

“To the Kenosha Police Department,” King said, “If you do not name the officer who brutally shot Jacob Blake on Sunday, we will simply begin naming officers from your department who may or may not be him.”

“F*** it,” he continued. “Your protection of his identity is unethical. What’s his name?”



He followed that tweet with another post noting the case of a Kenosha officer named Luke Courtier who is reportedly in police custody because people merely believed he was the cop who shot Blake.

King then noted, “POLICE COULD END THIS RIGHT NOW.”

Which means that King was clearly aware in his original post that just naming officers “who may or may not” have shot Blake would put those officers, as well as their families and neighbors, in mortal danger.



