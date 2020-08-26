https://summit.news/2020/08/26/sheriff-refuses-to-deputize-citizens-to-restore-order-in-kenosha/

Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth refused to deputize citizens to prevent rioting and mayhem in the city, while police also ordered armed business owners to stop defending their own property.

Three people were shot, two fatally, during a second night of chaos in Kenosha that also saw numerous buildings set on fire and properties trashed.

The unrest is a reaction to the police shooting of wanted felon Jacob Blake, who fought with police, may have been carrying a knife and was also seen reaching into his vehicle before cops opened fire.

With many armed citizens vowing to defend their safety and property from increasingly violent Black Lives Matter agitators, it appears they are not getting much support from authorities.

CONTEXT: I spoke with the alleged shooter earlier in the night who stated he was there to protect property He did not make racist comments, condemn #BLM, or mention political motivations for his actions He said that he was there to protect property & was carrying a firearm pic.twitter.com/ViYUB65tiy — ELIJAH RIOT (@ElijahSchaffer) August 26, 2020

The Journal-Sentinel also reported how “a group of armed men with long guns” were observed “standing guard at a dry cleaning business on Sheridan Road near 59th Street, some on the roof.”

“Police told them to get off the roof and a person shouted back: “Officer, this is our business.” Police did not ultimately order them off the roof. Police did not ultimately make them get off the roof.”

Kenosha BLM rioters are throwing rocks at people who are protecting their property. They don’t care that those people are armed. Video by @livesmattershow show. #KenoshaRiots pic.twitter.com/YS6B2mW079 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 26, 2020

It is not known whether officers made the order of their own accord or were told to give it by Sheriff Beth.

However, Sheriff Beth, when asked whether he would consider deputizing citizens to help police restore order, was unequivocal in his opposition.

“There’s no way I’m doing that,” Beth said.

Citizens with AR-15’s stopped #BLM rioters from destroying another automobile business. Is there anyone with an IQ over 60 who doesn’t grasp the necessity of the #SecondAmendment by now? pic.twitter.com/zus7fReqwG — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) August 25, 2020

The shootings also occurred after Gov. Tony Evers refused help from the Trump administration despite law enforcement requesting back up to keep the peace.

Meanwhile, one citizen made it clear that he would take matters into his own hands.

“This is my fucking town…keep destroying shit…we’re gonna run all you motherfuckers down,” he stated.

“KEEP DESTROYING SHIT, WE’RE GONNA RUN ALL YOU MOTHERFUCKERS DOWN”pic.twitter.com/VkCuCVYeiC — The_Real_Fly (@The_Real_Fly) August 25, 2020

