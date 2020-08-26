https://www.theblaze.com/good-morning-mug-club/shooting-last-night-in-shooting-in-kenosha-crowder-reviews-twitter-clips-in-fullshooting-in-kenosha-crowder-reviews-twitter-clips-in-full--

#ContextMatters! In the latest example of unsubstantiated claims passed off as news we go to Kenosha, Wisconsin, where, according to the media, a Proud Boys member shot and killed two #BlackLivesMatter protesters in a racially charged rage. Though the details are still unclear, the mainstream media covered the story as though they had facts. In this clip, Crowder airs the full video, offering a healthy dose of common sense show how ridiculous the state of journalism has become.

[embedded content]

Use promo code LWC to save $10 on one year of BlazeTV.

Want more from Steven Crowder?

To enjoy more of Steven’s uncensored late-night comedy that’s actually funny, join Mug Club — the only place for all of Crowder uncensored and on demand.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

