Anyone could have seen this coming. The question that should be asked after an armed man shot two rioters on the streets of Kenosha is, what did you expect? Here’s the scenario: mobs of criminals are torching and looting the private businesses of Americans all over the country and local law enforcement won’t stop them. Not only will they not stop them but anyone who is arrested is released immediately to do it all over again the next night (see Portland). Did you expect that this could go on without more violence? How did you think it would end? Where was this going—social change to utopia? Cities are burning. New York City is now a place no retailer will go. How much more of this did you think people would take?

Here’s the bad news. Kyle Rittenhouse, whom we know nothing about, is only the beginning of what is to come. It’s going to get much worse, and people like me who are anti-war and want nothing but peace with my countrymen are about to become severely disappointed.

Any speculation on Rittenhouse’s motives is total stupidity in the fog of war when facts are indecipherable from lies. Don’t attempt it. Let us just look at the general climate in which this tragedy occurred. And I use the word “tragedy” somewhat reluctantly because all involved in this, especially the government officials who let it happen, deserve exactly what they got.

If you go out to protest in an environment where you know there are looting and mayhem, I don’t care what happens to you. Not even a little. Photographic evidence appears to point to self-defense. It’s too soon to tell but it appears from these photographs that at least one of the people who was shot was holding a gun.

A video shows the alleged shooter saying he was there to protect private property. There is no evidence that any press outlet can find to prove that he is a “white supremacist,” as is being alleged all over social media. He could just be a person concerned about escalating violence and no law enforcement stopping it who got fed up waiting for the adults in the room to do their jobs. He was arrested on suspicion of first-degree intentional homicide.

Maybe he will be acquitted in court. Who knows? That’s not important. What is important is that this is only the beginning of a scary and dark time in American history and I’m not the only one who sees it. Mobs are accosting diners and demanding they display the Communist fist. Do you think this is going to end the way the mobs want it to? How many of you would rather be dead than Red? Make a choice now because this is where we are at in the timeline of human events. Your time to make a choice is running out. The mob is perfectly willing to do it for you.

Prediction expert Scott Adams, who is rarely wrong about his prognostications about human behavior, says that there will be more of this as our leaders have failed to control the situation. In his broadcast on Wednesday, Adams laid out his reasoning for the coming civil conflict.

I think I’ve been telling you for some time the obvious way that these protests/riots/looting episodes were going to go. There was only one way that these would go under the assumption that the police would not get more aggressive and that the local government would not let the federal government come in and take care of the violent stuff. There was going to be no adult supervision and that was intentional. The local leadership decided to not have any adult leadership during the protests/riots/looting. So it was obvious that the locals would end up arming themselves because what else would happen? Could you think of any other outcome? It was obvious this would be the outcome. And this is just the beginning, not just a one-off. It’s pretty obvious that more militia or more citizens are going to bring heavier arms…and they’re going to start showing up….There’s probably no way it’s going to stop. The worst case scenario is if the protesters arm themselves…ultimately this is the way it had to go. I feel bad for anyone who gets hurt and I don’t encourage any violence but as a prediction this was the way it had to go. It will end, but with more of this.

I am pleading with all state governments to stop the violence and lawlessness now. I don’t want to live in a hot civil war but there is no other outcome if this continues. People are not going to lay down and let the mob destroy, maim, or kill them or tear down their livelihoods. They will go to jail willingly first. There will be blood running in the streets before America allows criminals posing as activists to undo the fabric of their lives. Do not doubt it. Need proof?

PJ Media’s Rick Moran just reported that Americans are arming themselves as if they are preparing for war.

Nearly 5 million Americans purchased a firearm for the very first time in 2020. [The National Shooting Sports Foundation] surveyed firearm retailers which reported that 40 percent of sales were conducted to purchasers who have never previously owned a firearm… “This is a tectonic shift in the firearm and ammunition industry marketplace and complete transformation of today’s gun-owning community,” said Lawrence G. Keane, a senior vice president at the foundation. “These first-time buyers represent a group of people who, until now, were agnostic regarding firearm ownership. That’s rapidly changing, and these Americans are taking hold of their God-given right to keep and bear arms and protect themselves and their loved ones,” he added.

It was a short trip from the Boston Massacre, which has eerie similarities to the current climate on the street when riotous mobs antagonized British soldiers into opening fire on an unarmed crowd, to Lexington and Concord when the Revolutionary War kicked off with a bang. We are teetering on the edge and our elected officials are trying to push us over into an abyss from which there is no return other than to walk through the hell of war.

These officials should be arrested by the county sheriffs all over the country who can and should take control and stop the violence right now. If they do not arrest these governors and mayors and police chiefs who are complicit in this lawlessness and put an end to this insurrection, the American people will have no other choice but to step in. And you do not want that to happen. Even those of you who think a new civil war is necessary or would be easy, or a good idea…you’re out of your damned minds.

War is hell. Act now for peace. You’ve been warned.

You can put a stop to all of this with an overwhelming police response. Arrest every single person who throws a brick, breaks a window, or lights something on fire. Prosecute them to the fullest extent of the law. That’s how you end it. It can be done. But our leaders refuse. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) August 26, 2020

